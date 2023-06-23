This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will have scattered showers and patchy fog.

Today high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky. There will also be scattered showers and storms around.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tonight will also be foggy with some showers around.