This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with an overcast sky and fog. Be careful traveling through the fog this morning.

Today we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could contain downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning. You will want to stay weather aware. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight the showers and storms will taper off.