This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today wildfire smoke is back from Canada. We are expected to have an AQI over 100 today which means the air quality is unhealthy across Central Pennsylvania. It is best to stay indoors. We should see air quality improving late tonight into tomorrow.

Today we start off cloudy, but clouds will break later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear.