This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. This morning will be smoky and foggy. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The sunlight will be dimmed due to wildfire smoke.

An Air Quality Alert continues for the area until tonight. You will want to limit time outside today. The Air Quality Index is forecasted to be between 160-190 today which is considered unhealthy. Air quality should improve tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be light.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will have a hazy but mainly clear sky.