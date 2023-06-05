This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. This morning we will have clouds and sunshine.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will have a patchy clouds sky. Once again, a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out tonight.