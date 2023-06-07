This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a smoky sky.

We continue to deal with wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada filtering into Central PA. It is creating an unhealthy air quality. It is best today if you have respiratory issues, lung disease, heart disease, are elderly or a child, to limit your time outside. Also, you will want to avoid any strenuous activities.

Today we will have a mix of hazy sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds as it continues to be smoky.