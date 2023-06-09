This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a bit of fog and a stray shower.

Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Today temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today the air quality will continue to improve. Today’s air quality will be fine for most today unless you are very sensitive. It is expected for the most part to stay under 100 AQI, which would mean it is not unhealthy for most groups.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.