This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. We will see a few showers around lunchtime today, mainly in our northern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots in the west could reach into the lower 60s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight into Thursday morning there will be some showers around. Temperatures overnight will be in the 40s.