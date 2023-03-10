Today we will have snow developing through the morning hours and later in the afternoon, it will mix with some sleet and rain. It does look like at this time, we could see a widespread 2-4″ of snowfall across the area. In some spots north of I-80, there could be over 4″ of snowfall. Use caution traveling, this will lead to slick and icy roadways as well as lowered visibility throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, Centre Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, and Elk counties until early Saturday morning.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

High temperatures will hover in the 30s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight the mix will turn back to snow showers into Saturday morning. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.