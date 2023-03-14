This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will continue to see snow showers mainly in our western counties today. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 2:00 PM. We could see some accumulations in the highest parts of the Laurel Highlands.

Today will be quite a windy day. Winds will be strong from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Gusts will be upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM Wednesday morning.

Watch for blowing snow back onto the roadways that could lead to slick and icy spots. If you have anything that could blow away, make sure to secure it down. You also will want to charge any devices just in case of a power outage.

Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s, but with the wind, it will feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with some snow showers. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight will also be quite windy.