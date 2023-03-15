This morning winds will be strong from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Winds will slowly decrease into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning with clouds around.

This afternoon clouds decrease and we will have sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will also be blustery. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.