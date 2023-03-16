This morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with a partially clear sky.

Today we will have clouds clouds increasing. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Late tonight a few showers arrive.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 30s with a variable cloudy sky and a few lingering showers.