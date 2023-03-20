High pressure will be with us for the beginning of the week. This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a clear sky.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Please refrain from burning over the next few days. We will be dry and breezy with low humidity which will elevate our wildfire risk. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.