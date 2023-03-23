This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky and some showers. There will be some fog too.

Today high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today will be a rather cloudy day with showers. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder as some thunderstorms roll through. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight we will be cloudy with showers.