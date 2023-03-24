This morning will be cloudy with some rainfall, mainly in our southern counties. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. We will see more rain in our southern counties compared to in our northern counties. Northern counties may just be cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will continue to see showers with low temperatures in the 40s.