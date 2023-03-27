This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a cloudy sky. This morning winds will be calm to light from the southeast.

Today we will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be rather cloudy.