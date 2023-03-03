Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. By mid morning a low-pressure system that will bring in a wintry mix. At this point, it looks like a burst of snow, turning to sleet and freezing rain, and then over to a chilly plain rain this evening into Saturday morning. You will want to use caution while traveling. We will see the precipitation starting in our southwestern counties first, and moving to the northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. For Somerset and Bedford Counties, the advisory begins at 10:00 AM and continues until 9:00 PM. For Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Centre counties it begins at 1:00 PM and continues until 12:00 AM. For Cameron and Elk Counties it starts at 2:00 PM until 1:00 AM.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will pick up this afternoon and evening and we could see gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Charge any devices in case of a power outage and make sure to secure any loose objects down.