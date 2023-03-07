This morning we will have lingering snow showers. Use caution traveling, snow showers are leading to slick roadways and reduced visibility. Temperatures this morning will be near the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Today we will have clouds slowly decreasing. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be picking up. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could even be higher.

Tonight, we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.