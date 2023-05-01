This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have patchy clouds with a shower or two.

Today high temperatures will in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a breezy day. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight showers could mix in with some snow showers in our higher elevations and in the Laurel Highlands. It is May, so most should not stick to the pavement, but we could see a coating on grassy surfaces. Watch for slick spots for your Tuesday morning commute on a bridge or overpass.