This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have a clear sky.

Today high pressure will begin to build in. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the northeast and will be light. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny. The sky will look hazy or a little bit milky today due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This should not cause any respiratory issues.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s with a partially to mainly clear sky.