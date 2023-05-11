This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. This morning we will start off with hazy sunshine.

Once again today, there will be wildfire smoke from Canada in our upper atmosphere making our sky look milky and the sun a little more dim. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

