This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today we will have a weak front moving in. This will bring us more clouds compared to sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most of the day looks to be dry. The best chance to see a shower will be in our southern counties. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.