This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be a cooler day as a ridge of high pressure builds into Central PA. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight will get quite chilly for this time of the year. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. This could lead to a frosty start by Thursday morning.

If you have any plants outdoors, you will want to cover them up or bring them inside. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield and Centre Counties from midnight tonight until Thursday morning at 8:00 AM. Tonight will be mainly clear.