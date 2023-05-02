This morning we will have showers around. In some higher elevations, the showers could mix in with snowflakes. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with more showers. High temperatures will be stuck in the 40s. It will be quite the cool day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tonight we will see scattered showers. Once again, on the ridgetops, some snowflakes could mix in.