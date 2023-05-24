This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning there will be some patchy fog.

Today a weak cold front will try to make its way across the area. Today we will have a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.