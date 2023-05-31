This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Once again, a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 50s.

It has been a dry month. So far in May, we’ve only had about an inch of precipitation. Typically, we see about 3.48″ during the month.