This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s. We will also be dealing with some dense fog. Please use caution commuting.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight we will have a partially clear sky. Tonight we will also be dealing with patchy fog. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.