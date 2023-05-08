This morning we will have some sprinkles around and fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers.