Today we will have a low pressure system stalled just to our south. This morning will be cloudy with showers.

Winds will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Today there will be a variable cloudy sky with a shower in spots. Showers will taper off late this afternoon.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.