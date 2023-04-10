It is going to be a dry week across Central Pennsylvania. This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have a clear sky.

Today we will have a sunny sky as high pressure is in place. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. Winds today will be from the southwest and will be light Today temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear.