Today our next low pressure system approaches. This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the showers and storms arrive this afternoon and evening. Some could have downpours and gusty winds. Stay weather aware. If you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s with a few more showers and storms.