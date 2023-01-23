This morning we will be dealing with scattered snow showers. Use caution as you travel. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. The National Weather Service continues the Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 6:00 PM.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will make the air feel colder. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.