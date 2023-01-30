This morning will be cloudy with a bit of drizzle. There could be some freezing drizzle in our northwestern counties this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson County until 10:00 AM. Use caution commuting. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. In our northern counties, some snow showers could mix in. This evening we could have some freezing rain in spots. Use caution there could be some icy patches. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight into Tuesday morning there could be some freezing rain and scattered snow showers in our southern counties. Most of us tonight will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s.