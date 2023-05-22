This morning we will have partially clear sky and a little bit of fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have a mix of hazy sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be light from the east.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the 50s with patchy clouds.