This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today a front will move through. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and storms. Some storms could contain some gusty winds and hail, so you will want to stay weather aware. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s.