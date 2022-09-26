This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers around. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a bit breezy.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be rather cloudy.