This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with a cloudy sky. There will also be a few showers around along with patchy fog.

Today there will be a shower in spots. Most of today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s. Tonight we will have patchy fog with a partly cloudy sky.