This morning will be cloudy with rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall. We will have the remnants of Nicole merging with a cold front. We could see between 1-2″ across Central PA. Some spots could locally see higher amounts. We could also have a few thunderstorms as well. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will continue to see times of rain.