This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will start off cloudy.

Today we will have high pressure building in. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.