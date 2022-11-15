This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, and Huntingdon counties from 1:00 PM this afternoon until 5:00 AM Wednesday. For Clearfield, Centre, Cameron and Elk counties the Winter Weather Advisory goes from 2:00 PM until 11:00 AM Wednesday. We will continue to see a wintry mix tonight into early Wednesday morning. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots late tonight and into the Wednesday morning commute.

The biggest road issues will be tonight for the evening commute and slowly get better into Wednesday morning.