This morning starts off frosty and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens. We will have a clear sky during the morning hours.

Today we will have sunshine mixing in with just a few passing clouds. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures fall into the 20s.