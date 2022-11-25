On this Black Friday, a front will move through brining us scattered showers. If you plan on going shopping early this morning, you’ll want your umbrella and rain jacket. The temperatures this morning will be in the 30s and 40s.

This afternoon showers taper off and clouds break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may sneak into the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.