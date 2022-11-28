This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky this morning with a few lingering showers.

Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.