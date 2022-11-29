This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s with a rather cloudy sky.

Today a ridge of high pressure will build in. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds thicken and showers will arrive late.