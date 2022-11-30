This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up.

Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria counties until 6:00 PM. Watch for anything that has been blown onto the roadways while you travel.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s, but once the front moves through, temperatures this afternoon will drop back into the 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s with patchy clouds.