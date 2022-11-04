This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a mainly clear sky with a bit of fog.

Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will clouds increasing with some fog and a bit of drizzle on Saturday morning.