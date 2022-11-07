This morning temperatures will be in the 50s. This morning we will be mainly clear.

Throughout the day today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest and it will be breezy. Winds will be between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a clear sky. Tonight is looking like a great night to check out the full moon, and into early tomorrow morning the total lunar eclipse.