We will have a chilly start to this morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Throughout the day we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. A few spots may make it into the 60s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be mainly clear.