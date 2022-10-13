This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some rainfall and even potentially some thunder.

Today we will have a cloudy day with showers. At times there could be a steady rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.