This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. There could be a shower in spots.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 30s with patchy clouds. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties starting at 10:00 PM tonight until 9:00 AM Tuesday morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.